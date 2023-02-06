The Vatican removes the vows of two nuns of the Monastery of Santa Chiara in Ravello: they protested to avoid the transfer and closure of the convent

A harsh punishment for two cloistered nuns of the Santa Chiara monastery in Ravello: they will no longer be nuns.

It is the punishment decided by the Vatican who, with a communication signed directly by Pope Francis, deprived the two “rebel” sisters of Ravello of their votes: they had barricades inside the Monastery together with a 97-year-old sister, for protest the transfer in another place and there closure of the Monastery of Santa Chiara.

“They disobeyed the Church and the Order of Poor Clares urban planners of Italy. I am therefore dispensed from the obligations arising from sacred ordination”, reads the Vatican communication.

The nuns the protagonists of this particular story are Sister Maria Christina Fiore 97 years old, originally from Foggia but who has lived in the Monastery of Santa Chiara in Ravello since 1955, looked after by Sister Angela Maria Punnackal and the 46-year-old Sr Maximilian Panzaof Nolan origins.

These last two nuns, after several hours of “negotiations” with the Pontifical Commissioner, the Franciscan Giorgio Silvestri and with Sister Damiana Ardesi, president of the Poor Clares Urbanists of Italy had accepted the transfer.

In recent months, the three cloistered nuns, to prevent the transfer and closure of the religious structure, had donated the real estate assets of the Monasterywhich is around 50 million euros to the Vatican. Their will had been expressed in a letter addressed to Pope Francis with the hope that the Holy See would revise its idea regarding the Monastery.

And instead, the news arrived from Rome that the three sisters did not want to have: they had to move and the danger of closure was increasingly concrete. Hence the form of protest, which was resolved within a few hours. But both Sister Angela and Sister Massimiliana were severely punished: they were dispensed from the obligations deriving from sacred ordination, i.e. they are no longer nuns.

In recent days, Sister Massimiliana and Sister Angela Maria, have left the monastery greeting the elderly sister who remained in the structure, cared for by a new nun nurse. As they walked away from the Monastery of Santa Chiara, the two nuns were also greeted with affection by the citizens of Ravello.

