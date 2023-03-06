A Federal Revenue server seized parts from Saudi Arabia presented to the Bolsonaro government

The Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) released a note this Sunday (5.Mar.2023) praising the conduct of the tax auditor who seized the jewelry presented to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the government of Saudi Arabia in 2021. According to the entity, the procedure was “standard and exemplary”. Here’s the full of the note (30KB).

“This episode reveals, on the one hand, that constitutional guarantees of civil service, for example, stability, as well as the specific prerogatives of Tax Auditors, make it possible to combat illicit acts and constitute a guarantee to society that the Law will be applied to everyone, regardless of positions, functions or power”, says the union.

The Union explained that the work of the customs begins “with the selection of the passenger for inspection, who is asked to pass his luggage through the x-ray machine. When the equipment reveals material or object of interest, the luggage is forwarded to physical inspection”.

In the case of gold, a high-density material that x-rays cannot pass through, it is necessary to “carry out the physical inspection, to check for possible items not visible through the equipment”.

When the presence of an object of interest is verified, such as a high value and undeclared item, the tax auditor “interview the person responsible for the luggage to understand the facts and properly apply the legislation”.

“Irregular importation in luggage subjects the offender to, in addition to paying the normally required tax (50% of the value of the imported good), a fine of 100% of the tax value, which is reduced by half in case of payment within a period of 30 days”, said the union.

Finally, the agency said that the authority of the tax auditor cannot “be superimposed by the advisor of a minister, Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Minister of State or even the President of the Republic”.

Read more about the jewelry case:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The newspaper State of S. Paulo published on Friday (3.mar) a report saying that the Bolsonaro government would have tried to bring diamond jewelry, valued at R$ 16.5 million, to Brazil without paying taxes.

The pieces with diamonds that were retained would be a gift from the Saudi Arabian government to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The objects were in the backpack of the advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

A receipt shows a box of items from Swiss luxury brand Chopard was given to compose the personal collection of the Planalto Palace. The items, however, are not part of the set of jewelry valued at BRL 16.5 million that the Federal Revenue Service seized at Guarulhos airport (SP) in October 2021.

According to newspaper report The state of Sao Paulothe former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have tried to get the gift back at least 4 times. The Ministry of Mines and Energy also called Itamaraty, but was unable to recover the jewels.

According to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, this 2nd set was also delivered by the government of Saudi Arabia during the Brazilian visit. It was in the luggage of one of the members of the delegation from Brazil and was not intercepted by the Federal Revenue Service. The document does not provide an estimate or evaluation of how much the objects are worth.

The delivery receipt of the items to the collection (full – 158 KB) indicates that the set is composed of:

1 masbaha (kind of rosary);

1 watch with leather bracelet;

1 pair of cufflinks;

1 pen;

1 ring.

According to the receipt, the person responsible for the delivery, made on November 29, 2022, was the then special advisor to the Ministry of Mines and Energy Antônio Carlos Ramos de Barros Mello. A Sheethe said that the delay in transferring the items to the collection was due to a series of negotiations to define what would be the destination of the set.

“Was delivered [ao acervo do Planalto em novembro de 2022] because it took a long time in this process to say who will receive it, who will not receive it, where it will stay, where it will not stay. I just couldn’t stay in the ministry or anyone use it”, said the former adviser.

About the 1st set, he said that “what was apprehended, was apprehended, even saying that they were institutional gifts”. He said that this “not a problem that fits” him and other members of the Bolsonaro government. “The remaining [dos presentes dados pela Arábia Saudita] whatwho came [para o ministério] was delivered and received by the Presidency”, he declared.