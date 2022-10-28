The Chinese automaker Chery prepares the coming to Brazil of Exeed, the luxury brand of the automaker. The arrival of the brand here can take place in 2023, and both through partnership and independently.

The news has been posted by the luxury division of Chery on its page on the social network. Facebook since the beginning of the year. The versions that can land in Brazil should be SUVs – Sport Utility Vehicle, sports utility vehicle in translation – LX, which would come in the ET-i hybrid version, the TLX and the VX, the latter being combustion.

“Using the most advanced technology to create a new vision of automotive aesthetics, Exeed embraces a unique new design language to give consumers an infinite imagination of extremely intelligent sci-fi. What do you think of the style of this new Exeed model?”, reads one of the posts on Facebook.

Exeed should promote its brand in parallel with Chery, which currently has a partnership with Caoa in Brazil. According to Exeed, despite having combustion and hybrid vehicles, it will focus on electrified vehicles in Brazil.

According to Exeed, the TLX, one of the SUVs quoted to arrive in Brazil, has seven seats and a 1.6 TGDI engine with 197 hp and 290 Nm of torque, associated with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

“Exeed is derived from ‘Exceed’, which represents the spirit of exploration of ‘dare to excel’. We believe you already had some understanding of Exeed’s spirit of exploration,” explains the Chinese automaker in an excerpt from another post.