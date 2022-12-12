The crisis in startups is leading top-level and middle-management executives, who left traditional companies and were hired during the boom period, to make their way back. This movement has been taking place in the financial sector, in insurance companies, banks, technology companies and also in segments related to education. They have returned to occupy directorship and management positions in the areas of finance, commercial, human resources and marketing.

The return of startup professionals to “old economy” companies is recent. It started earlier this year and has gained momentum over the last few months. The change of course coincides with the avalanche of layoffs that surfaced in startups. Many of them had to downsize projects because funding sources dwindled.

With the rise of interest rates in the world to contain the global escalation of inflation, investment funds abandoned businesses considered more risky, including startups. And they decided to invest the money in safer havens, such as US Treasury bonds and traditional companies with good performance on the stock exchange.

Today, at least 80% of the selection processes in progress at Signium, an American consultancy specializing in the hiring and selection of high-ranking executives, for example, have as finalists professionals who initially left traditional companies for startups and are now returning to their origins . “The market for executives took a turn”, says Giovana Cervi, a partner at the consultancy.

This trend was also observed by Korn Ferry, another consultancy specializing in the recruitment of senior executives. Currently, 85% of the selection processes handled by the consultancy are demands from traditional companies. Two years ago, startups accounted for nearly half of projects. “Startups were looking for executives worth their weight in gold”, recalls Márcio Gropillo, recruitment leader.

HIGH DEMAND. While the flow of resources has decreased for startups, investments have continued in traditional companies in sectors where demand is heated. “Among traditional companies, there are many segments growing and money being invested”, says Giovana.

Paulo Dias, director of PageGroup, a human resources consultancy, compares the reaction of executives to the economic scenario with that of investors. “Executives are now starting to make a move that investors have already made”, emphasizes the expert. While he doesn’t have specific numbers on this trend, he also confirms that there is a return of startup executives to traditional companies.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.