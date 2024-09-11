It’s high season for rent There are as many different types of management talent as there are executives available. They go on a “mission,” as they call it in their jargon, to initiate projects, lead negotiations, manage successions or fill vacancies for other executives who are using up their vacation days. There are those who go all out in restructuring and those who, among their exploits, boast of saving more than one company. These management superheroes work with a high success rate. “In my team we reach 85%,” says Jesús Cabañas, director of operations and purchases, who these days is “on a complex and delicate mission: rescuing a factory of components for construction.”

“It is in bankruptcy proceedings. The urgency is maximum because 100 families live there and it has to be brought forward.” Cabañas is an industrial engineer and arrived at interim management 10 years ago, when he left the Danish company LM Wind Power. “It was a tough time that required a cool head.” And he tells how he did it: “I followed a management development program at IESE, I worked hard at the networking (clients, suppliers, fellow students, etc.) and I optimized my LinkedIn profile.” And he sums up: “In two years I managed to make a name for myself to sell myself.” The Interim Management Market 2024 study, carried out by the Interim Management Association of Spain, includes the profile of the discontinuous manager: he is a man (95%); with an average age of 55.8 years; less than 6 years in the profession, and experience in general management, finance, operations, human resources or purchasing.

Jesus Cabañas, Director of Operations.

These executives can carry out up to three missions at the same time, and although there are months in which no projects come out, “we need constant visibility,” says Francisco Páez, president of this association. Páez defines this profile as “decisive and bold, accustomed to working on projects and with great power of adaptation.” He recognizes that “you get here out of necessity, looking for a new position (5% achieve this) or out of vocation, and we don’t try to stay because half of our value would be lost.” According to the aforementioned study, this profile operates in SMEs and family businesses with less than 100 employees and a turnover of less than 20 million euros. Regarding their fees, 40% move in a daily rate of 300-600 euros; a third raise it to 600-1,000 euros; 20% declare less than 300 euros per day, and 6%, more than 1,000 euros. “We tend to negotiate 30% more when we achieve success,” adds Cabañas, who admits: “We are expensive, but that is the price of solving difficult problems effectively and in a short period of time.”

Second chance

This second career formula is already common in Europe and America, while in Spain it is beginning to gain momentum. “Here, the trend was to employ permanent employees and everything that has to do with temporary work is frowned upon,” argues Óscar Izquierdo, a professor at the Distance University of Madrid, Udima. But a surplus of former executives on the market and the need for talent in companies, which also avoid fixed costs, “create the perfect storm.” Izquierdo highlights that companies with “management maturity” are the ones that are looking for this figure, about which he recognizes “certain reluctance” that has to do “with the privacy of their projects.” Something that was considered at Leche Celta when they pulled out a contract last summer. interim manager for a replacement in the industrial plant and a strategic project to improve competitiveness.

“There were reservations about bringing in an external person, who would handle confidential information and would leave within a certain period of time,” confesses its operations director, Álvaro Calderón. “We signed confidentiality agreements and we went for it.” He describes the experience as “satisfactory.” “We valued the fact that the candidate had experience in food industries in complex environments; the potential to guarantee success, that he could generate an immediate impact and the emotional intelligence to integrate and manage teams. And all of this within deadlines.” He assures that “I would not hesitate to repeat.” Regarding other possible reservations, Francisco Páez maintains that they are quick to execute: “We do not get emotionally infected in the companies where we operate and we come to complete the management team, not to take someone’s place.”

Finding a job is no small matter. More than half of them find it by their own means and 40% through companies (suppliers) or external professionals (headhunters, lawyers, etc.). The best known are suppliers, whose margin is around 30%. One of these external suppliers is Servitalent. Its pool of 500 executives deals with different scenarios: “Filling a vacancy due to a departure; transition in management or absence of key employees,” highlights Pío Iglesias, its managing partner. Also at this time of year, there are missions to be launched: “Seasonal projects; implementing changes in the organizational structure or in the business strategy; accelerating projects such as product launches, and mentoring junior profiles.”

The hottest periods for interim managers are “the summer and the months of December and January,” says Iglesias, and Javier Zaballa, director of human resources, confirms: “Since June I have not stopped receiving calls.” Zaballa has finished managing the transition process of the Suaval Group regarding the purchase of its production units by the German firm Kaefer (30,000 employees). “Companies rely on us because there is a shortage of managers; because sometimes those who have them find it difficult to make changes and because there are those who only live to keep their job,” he adds.

A conference with Fran Murcia At its upcoming conference on October 22, Connecting Companies and Senior Talent, the Interim Management Spain Association will feature among its speakers Fran Murcia, former basketball player and member of the Spanish national team and expert in corporate well-being. Murcia will speak as global well-being director of the multinational insurance company Howden Iberia. “We are looking to attract as many people as possible to achieve this goal.” senior those that the market no longer has so that they know the potential of this second opportunity,” says Francisco Páez. “The interim manager It is a widely used employment figure in Europe. Demand is almost 70% and there is beginning to be a shortage of professionals,” he adds.

