Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Financial Supervision Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, and Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department in Umm Al Quwain, performed the funeral prayer yesterday afternoon, at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain, on the body of the late Ali Jassim Ahmed Al Ali, a member of the Federal National Council and Director General of Umm Al Quwain Radio Network. A number of sheikhs also performed the prayer, including Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, Director of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Protocols at the Amiri Diwan, Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and senior officials and citizens in Umm Al Quwain.