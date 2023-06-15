rick and morty will go ahead with Season 7 in Adult Swim after the firing of the co-creator and protagonist of the series, justin roiland, and one of the executives behind the series has broken his silence on the project. Last year, Adult Swim announced that they were ending their association with the co-creator of rick and morty (and voice actor for the main characters) and that they would go ahead with the work on Season 7 of rick and morty with the rest of the team. With Season 7 of rick and morty Coming soon, those behind the scenes have begun speaking out about their reactions to the matter.

The co-executive producer of rick and mortySteve Levy, and the president of cartoon Network and Adult SwimMichael Ouweleen, participated in the Annecy International Animated Film Festival to rick and morty and offered some updates on Season 7 which is in the works. In an interview ahead of their special panel at the festival, Levy and Ouweleen were asked about their thoughts on Roiland’s departure from the series and discussed how difficult it was for them to react to the fallout.

“It was a difficult topic to handle,” Levy began when talking about Roiland’s departure. “We were shocked and disturbed by what happened. But we stuck together and put all our energy into the show. We decided to stay positive and, in the end, we produced the best drawings, scripts and animations of the entire series.”

Levy then expanded on his comment by emphasizing that Dan Harmon, co-creator of rick and mortyhas been involved “in everything” as a result,

And Dan Harmon [el co-creador de Rick y Morty] he has always been in the trenches with us, every step of the way. She always has an eye on everything and sometimes that means asking us to rewrite entire scripts, but for the good of the show. She never backed away after Justin’s departure.”

Ouweleen agreed with the difficulty of the situation, but pointed out how Season 7 of rick and morty it will be essential:

“There is no guide on how to react to these things. And it is not normal to experience it. Of course it’s hard, of course it hurts. But when a whole team is working on a series, the series becomes more important than one person. Season 7 is going to be crucial, we know that, but I don’t think we’ve ever been better until now.”

Currently, Season 7 of rick and morty premieres in the fall, and the first six seasons can currently be found on the Max streaming platform in our country.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s good that this series can continue because I’ve never seen anything like it. Regardless of whether Roiland is guilty or not, the consequences of canceling a show like this include putting many people out of work.