The head of Marvel Games, Jay Ongrevealed that Xbox had the opportunity to make exclusive games with the different characters of the publisher. However, she chose not to. which ultimately led to us having the Spider-Man titles on PlayStation, created by Insomniac Games.

The revelation was given in the book The Ultimate History of Video Games Vol 2from the author Steven L. Kent. Although the publication has been available since 2021, it was until now that a user of Resetera shared the snippet in question. In this, Jay Ong talked about the opportunity Xbox let go with Marvel Games.

In accordance with NGO, Marvel was looking for a new company to make video games. This after they ended their relationship with Activisiondue to the bad reception of the last titles they did with them. Which led Jay Ong to meet with Xbox and PlayStation.

According to his account, they met first with Xbox. Marvel Games came with the proposal to create games with their characters, which would be exclusive for the platform. This would be a win-win scenario, according to NGO, since it would allow the creation of a title of his heroes that would attract the public to the console. Unfortunately, microsoft said he wanted to focus on his intellectual properties, such as Gears of War and Haloso he refused.

It was then that Jay Ong went with PlayStation, with exactly the same premise. The executives he met with offered to create a triple-A game with Spider-Man as the lead. They gave this project to Insomniac Games and the rest is the story we know. The agreement continued with Miles Moralesa sequel to spider-man and a game of Wolverines on the way to exclusivity PlayStation.

What were the games that made Marvel Games look to Xbox and PlayStation?

For a long time, Activision was in charge of creating and distributing different games licensed by Marvel. As part of this union we had experiences like Spider-Man: Web of Shadow, X-Men Legends and Marvel Ultimate Alliance. Although those were well received, the golden age came to an end, as well as the collaboration between both companies.

The latest games of Marvel created by Activision were The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Y dead pool. Both received unfavorable reviews, although the one with the loud-mouthed mercenary gained a cult following. The poor reception of these titles prompted Marvel Games to seek new alliances with other companies, among which were Xbox and PlayStation. Do you think things would have been different with microsoft?

