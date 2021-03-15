The Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah held a meeting through visual communication technology, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, during which it discussed the study presented by the Economic Committee on the economic effects that resulted from the Corona pandemic and the prospects for economic development. Future.

The Council approved a mechanism for creating and modifying government fees for services provided by government agencies, to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness in all fields, within a framework of accurate analysis, benchmarking, and confirmation of added value.

The Council approved a set of recommendations based on working to provide and improve the quality of information and data that are exchanged between government agencies to support the decision-making process, enhance government agility and flexibility to adapt to different economic conditions, and continue to provide government incentives to the affected economic sectors.

The Council approved the project to establish a smart economy platform in the emirate to collect and display economic data from multiple sources, create control panels, produce analytical reports related to trends in business and economic indicators, give a complete view of the data to foresee the future, and support the planning process and proactive decision-making.

The Council also approved the proactive technical requirements to support business continuity in potential crises, which include developing alternative data centers and sites for storing and recovering data during crises and adopting a phased plan to implement this initiative.

In the field of developing the building and construction process and promoting sustainable urban development, the council reviewed the report submitted by the municipality department on the challenges and initiatives to improve building permit services, which include updating the laws and regulations of building conditions and specifications, developing the unified electronic window for building permits, and providing the real estate unit registration service and support initiative. Structural engineering and consulting office performance management evaluation initiative.





