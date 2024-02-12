The executive president of Itaú Unibanco, Milton Maluhy Filho, paid tribute to the founder of Magazine Luiza, Luiza Trajano Donato, who died this Monday. Luiza is the aunt of businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, who started to participate in the management of the retailer in the 90s and is now president of the Board of Directors.

“We received with deep regret the sad news of the death of Luiza Trajano Donato,” said Maluhy in a statement sent to the press. “A visionary woman ahead of her time, Luiza leaves as a legacy the example of entrepreneurship and competence of those who created and led one of the main retail companies in the country. On behalf of all Itaú Unibanco colleagues, I express our feelings to Luiza’s family and friends”, says the note.



#Executive #President #Itaú #Unibanco #pays #tribute #founder #Magazine #Luiza