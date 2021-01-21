NOnly a few hours after he was sworn in, the new American President Joe Biden initiated his radical departure from the course of his predecessor Donald Trump. Shortly after arriving at the White House, Biden signed several decrees on Wednesday, including returning the United States to the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, lifting entry bans for people from several Muslim-majority countries, and stopping the construction of the wall on the border Mexico. According to information from the American media, Biden signed 17 executive orders on his first day in office.

Biden promised a determined fight against global warming: “We will fight climate change in a way that we have not done before.” Trump had questioned man-made climate change and led his country out of the 2015 Paris Agreement. The United States re-entry will take effect 30 days after the United Nations receives the Biden letter.

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed Biden’s decision to return to the Paris Agreement “warmly”. At the same time, he called on the new American president to set “ambitious” targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and financing measures against climate change. Biden wants to work towards making the United States climate neutral by 2050 at the latest.

America is working with WHO again

Biden also signed a decree in the Oval Office to resume American cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite the rampant corona pandemic, Trump had initiated his country’s exit from the organization, which he accused of being under the influence of China and withholding information about the corona pandemic. The move would have taken effect in early July.

Biden now wants to initiate a political change of course in the crisis as soon as possible with a show of strength to contain the pandemic. He also relies on cooperation with the WHO. With the respected American immunologist Anthony Fauci as the head of the delegation, the new government plans to take part in a WHO meeting again on Thursday.

The new White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has announced that the American government will again hold regular public press conferences with experts on the coronavirus pandemic. This is the subject that Biden deals with first after getting up and last before going to sleep. On Wednesday, Biden also ordered a mask requirement for the next 100 days at all locations within the federal jurisdiction.

Biden stops building the wall

Just a few hours after taking office, the new American president also initiated a change of course in migration policy. To do this, he sent a bill to the American Congress. Among other things, it stipulates that people who have previously lived in the United States without a residence permit should have the opportunity to obtain a residence permit – and in the long term also American citizenship. The integration of immigrants and refugees should also be improved accordingly.