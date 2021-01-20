F + newsletter Receive a recommendation from our editors every Friday at 12 noon with the best articles that you can read in full exclusively with your access to F + FAZ.NET.

At the same time as the re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement, Biden planned further steps. This also includes the withdrawal of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline to Canada. In addition, all parts of the government apparatus would be instructed to identify environmentally hostile political decisions by the Trump administration and to take appropriate steps. This also includes environmental standards for fuels and emissions.

The aim of the Paris Agreement from 2015 is to limit climate change to well below two degrees. So far, however, the states’ plans to save greenhouse gases are by no means sufficient to achieve the two-degree target. The consequences of the climate crisis can already be felt worldwide – including a rise in sea levels, a higher risk of droughts, heat waves, severe storms and floods, but also the melting of glaciers and ice at the poles or the death of coral reefs.

Biden comments on Trump’s letter

Former President Donald Trump had reversed many political guidelines on climate and environmental protection since he took office in January 2017. His successor Joe Biden, on the other hand, had announced several times that he would rejoin Paris, tighten the United States’ climate targets and anchor the goal of making the American economy climate-neutral by 2050 – that is, the bottom line is that no additional greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere. The European Union also wants to become climate neutral by 2050.

According to CNN information, Biden wanted to sign 17 executive orders on the first day in office. Biden also took the first steps in the fight against the corona virus on Wednesday: For the next 100 days, he made mask compulsory in all places within the federal jurisdiction.

He also spoke to reporters at the White House about a letter Trump left him in the Oval Office. Accordingly, the content of the letter was “generous”. The new president did not say a word about the content of the letter. His predecessor in office had already left the capital for Florida that morning. Until recently he had not admitted defeat in the November 3rd election.