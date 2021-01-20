A.he first day as the new American President, Joe Biden initiated the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement. As announced, the 78-year-old reversed one of the most controversial decisions of his predecessor Donald Trump in the first hours of his term of office. Biden signed a corresponding document to the United Nations in Washington on Wednesday. This should be deposited with the world organization on the same day. The United States would then be officially part of the treaty again 30 days later.
Washington officially withdrew from the historic United Nations Convention to Limit Climate Change in early November – one year after the American government formally declared its departure. The United States has the second highest greenhouse gas emissions in the world after China, with significantly fewer inhabitants. Biden says he wants America to become a leading nation in the fight against global warming.
The new President in the White House had recently affirmed several times that he wanted to convene a climate summit for the major economic powers in the first 100 days of his term in office. The fact that the new administration wants to put a special focus on the fight against the climate crisis was also shown by a personnel decision Biden: With the former Foreign Minister John Kerry, a political heavyweight is taking up the position of special envoy for the White House on the National Security Council.
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply