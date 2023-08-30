If there’s one thing fans of Xbox are very vocal in expressing that they have been lost, they are the JRPG and other big releases from Japanese developers or publishers. the continuing idyll of PlayStation with Square Enix has led to the players of Xbox run out of the remaster of final fantasy 7 and without final fantasy 16.

Recently, the CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencerappeared on the stage of Square Enix to announce a new partnership to bring more titles Square Enix to console. However, a recent job change announced on LinkedIn might be just the thing. Xbox you need to develop better relationships with Japanese publishers. Mena Sato Katoan executive who spent 8 years in leadership roles at Sony Interactive Entertainmentannounced through LinkedIn who has joined Xbox as Director of Alliances with Japan.

According to Mena Sato Katohis new role in Xbox will be to lead collaborative efforts supporting Japanese partners in Xbox globally. She hopes the role will be a new chapter and that it will be “Unlocking new experiences in the gaming industry” (hohoho, what a joke!).

In the post, Kato expressed that she was looking forward to seeing her colleagues at the Tokyo Games Show from September 21 to 24 of this year. It is expected that Xbox attend what has been billed as “the Tokyo Game Show Bigger,” with the Computer Entertainment Providers Association (CESA) issuing a statement acknowledging the high fan demand for the show.

Via: windows central

Editor’s note: Oh, my God! May this contract bear fruit at last because they have never been able to have a lasting alliance with the Japanese developers. Sounds like a magical solution, in the end, what do you think the Japanese are going to think about a person who leaves a Japanese company to join a gringa and who is also a woman? I’m not saying this to be funny, Japan is still a patriarchal society. But let’s keep our fingers crossed, I’d like to see Xbox pick up.