Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Anwar Salam, Executive Director of the Medical Affairs Department at “SEHA”, assured the “Al-Ittihad” that it is necessary to pay attention to any health symptom that appears on a person’s health, especially those symptoms that are similar to the symptoms of colds and influenza.

He said: “We have completed more than a year in the fight against the (Corona) pandemic, and everyone should take caution and pay attention to the health symptoms that occur to them and think seriously about the (Covid-19) virus, especially if the person suffers from a cold, cough and a runny nose.”

He added: “The symptoms associated with a common cold are familiar to members of society, but at this particular time they should not be neglected and go to the nearest clinic or emergency unit for examination, especially if the symptoms are accompanied by pain in the joints and muscles, fever and symptoms that appear for the first time.”

Dr. Anwar Salam indicated that the Corona virus is one of the emerging viruses, and it may cause symptoms that we did not feel before and are unknown and we are not accustomed to them, stressing the lack of complacency and speeding up the examination, since the delay in treating the virus causes complications for the infected person and death in some cases.

He pointed out that there are a number of cases that the tests neglected in light of the presence of symptoms they had, thinking that they were symptoms of a common cold, and the result was exposing him to danger and those around him during the period in which he was in contact with those around him, and thus causing them to be infected with the virus, pointing out that going to examine «Corona “If symptoms are present, everyone has a societal responsibility to fulfill.

He explained that the virus is considered new, and it passes through the mutating stage and then becomes faster, which is noticeable in the Corona virus, which was observed that the mutated version is the fastest spreading of the initial version.

He stressed the importance of solidarity at this time, following all precautionary measures and not being complacent, as the state has made all its efforts to combat the virus, and has provided examination centers in various places and sites in the country, indicating the importance of taking the vaccine, which is the most important weapon to eliminate the virus with its various mutated types. Studies show that the vaccine is able to control the disease.