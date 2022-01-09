Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Younis Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Care Corporation, confirmed that an advanced health care system, high quality services and a safe healthy environment are provided to all Expo participants and visitors, noting that the Dubai Health Authority is working to take care of and serve participants and visitors to the event, within the finest protocols. Applicable in such newest and major international fairs.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Kazem said: Ambulatory and curative medical services are provided through the health authority’s clinics and centers distributed in the exhibition venue. Several emergency medical clinics (3 clinics) were provided.

He added: There is also an Expo Emergency Center distributed over the exhibition area and provides emergency health services around the clock for all visitors, exhibitors and workers, and two clinics are designated for VIP visitors.

He pointed out that the clinics located on the exhibition site are equipped with all medical devices and equipment (cardiograms and monitoring devices, in addition to laboratory devices for conducting some blood analyzes, in addition to devices to detect Covid-19 disease), and all the therapeutic drugs that will be required by emergency and ordinary cases have been provided.

He pointed out that contracts were concluded with 8 private hospitals surrounding the Expo area, in addition to strengthening the partnership with the Ambulance Services Corporation to provide the best services.

He stated that the number of subscribers to the health care network that provides health services at the Expo exceeds 120 male and female employees (doctors, nursing personnel, administrative and logistical elements), and about the role played by the Specialized Emergency Medical Center, which was established by the Dubai Health Authority at the Expo site, Kazim stated, The center has played important roles since the beginning of the preparations for the Expo, starting to provide health services since 2018 to all workers and employees during the construction period to continue providing these services during the exhibition period.

Younes Kazem

He pointed out that the center provided curative medical services and transferred the necessary cases to surrounding hospitals, pointing to the center’s role in raising the level of health awareness for workers by conducting multiple awareness campaigns during the construction period, as well as providing the vaccine service against Covid 19 for those wishing.

Regarding the role of the Covid-19 examination center located in the vicinity of the Expo, Kazem replied that it is one of the examination centers for Covid-19, which provides this service to a large segment of society, with a large capacity of more than 3,000 examinations per day, in addition to providing a car inspection service.

On the distribution of the group of clinics and medical points located in the Expo, he explained that in addition to the Expo Emergency Center near the exhibition area, there is an emergency clinic in Visitors Area 7, and there are also two clinics in the Leaders Building that receive cases of high-ranking visitors and people of great importance.

Kazem said: In addition, there are 20 emergency points distributed inside and on the exhibition area under the supervision of the Ambulance Services Corporation, which is the main partner of the Authority in providing health services.

He talked about the medical protocols applied by the authority at the Expo, noting that the same protocols in force in the health authority and its health facilities are applied, in addition to adhering to the protocol for the Covid pandemic, issued by the Covid pandemic control and control center.

response time

Regarding a specific time to respond to providing health care to cases at the Expo, he said: 4 minutes is the average time for responding to any emergency situation inside the exhibition.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation stressed that the Dubai Health Authority plays an important role in keeping pace with the Expo event since the beginning of the preparation and establishment by providing health services and partnership in raising awareness for workers and conducting health surveys for them. The Health Authority was honored by the Expo management by sending a message and certificate to thank.

He stressed that private hospitals play the role of a partner for the Health Authority in providing health services to Expo visitors, and the contracts signed between the Health Authority and private hospitals have strengthened the role of these hospitals, pointing to the Authority’s investment in its partnership and constructive relationship with the private health sector, which values ​​its clear positive contributions and considers it its partner as the basis for achieving Health well-being in Dubai.

opportunity

He said: Expo 2020 Dubai represents an important opportunity for the Dubai Health Authority to move towards achieving the strategic goal of health sustainability. next stage.