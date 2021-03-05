Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, confirmed to “Al Ittihad” that the association has made great strides towards pioneering and sustainable charitable work and has set the rules for this leadership in its presence among the needy and needy families in all regions and cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to expanding the implementation of its work. Humanity in more than 110 countries around the world.

He said: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, commander of the charity ship in the emirate and supporter of its charitable journey, was credited with establishing the Sharjah Charitable Society three decades ago to serve as a beacon for humanitarian work, as it established regional offices for us in Africa in Niger. And Sudan, as well as in Bangladesh in the continent of Asia, and not only that, the expansion plan during the coming period provides for the creation of offices and other branches of the Association to reach the largest segment of the needy internally and externally.

Night and day

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim added: The association was able to play its humanitarian role during the Corona pandemic. At a time when everyone took warning, the association’s teams were working day and night to support the beneficiaries and those affected by the crisis, taking into account adherence to the precautionary measures approved by the state, and the association opened all its electronic channels. And links were devoted to providing aid to those affected by the crisis, as well as electronic windows were launched on the website, devoted to providing support from benefactors to those affected by the pandemic.

He continued: During the last five years, the association carried out its charitable work internally and externally with nearly one and a half billion dirhams, and I mention it as an example only and not a comprehensive restriction to establish schools, health clinics, and homes for the poor, and it is one of the pioneering projects that aims to enable people to rely on themselves. Domestic aid exceeding 355 million dirhams, and the association includes among its records more than 30,000 beneficiaries, and 27,000 sponsored orphans and other groups.

Association message

Ibn Khadim said: The executive structure of the existing projects includes all charitable and righteous deeds, and it is the pillar of the association’s mission and vision that Sharjah al-Khair should be the leader in charitable work through the diversity of its work in a way that opens the way for benefactors to place their charity in any charitable banks they wish to donate to. Association projects, it is not possible to count a huge effort of work to please deserving families. We have hundreds of different initiatives, and dozens of seasonal projects. At the forefront of these projects are the Ramadan campaign, the patients’ treatment projects that are of great interest to the people of goodness, and the project of relieving distress, which reflects the love of the people of the Emirates, whether citizens or residents for good, and the activation of the principles of solidarity and solidarity between the various groups of society, as well as projects for building mosques and digging wells To provide clean drinking water to communities that are exposed to drought, and their environmental conditions lead them to travel long distances under the scorching rays of the sun, passing through many dangers that may pay their lives for obtaining water, and therefore we and the donors are doing this role to provide clean water to them within their living areas, as well as the expiation project The oath, the vows, and the facts.

Abdullah bin Khadim

On the mechanism through which the association has been able to develop its projects over the past years, Ibn Khadim pointed out that based on the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the focus has been on projects that build the human being and enable him to rely on himself so that he does not remain throughout his life waiting for the aid of charitable societies. The main focus was on education and treatment projects. In keeping with the state’s trends, we have turned to the electronic system, which greatly facilitates the donors to reach us, in addition to supporting volunteers in providing constructive ideas, which will increase the public income in a way that is reflected in the volume of work carried out, and then increase the number of beneficiaries. In the aspect of developing the process of displaying charitable projects for philanthropists and donating through the website, the Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society drew attention to restructuring the website and launching it again in a new suit and dress that includes a distinctive package of services for all our audiences, whether donors or beneficiaries, which had a significant impact in increasing the percentage of Interacting with the association electronically, which was evident during the pandemic.

Donate text messages

Ibn Khadim mentioned that Sharjah Charitable Society is the first to launch a donation service through short messages, stressing that donations through it fully reach the association without any deductions, and he said: In this regard, I extend my sincere thanks to the telecommunications company and du for their cooperation with the association in this The side by activating the text donation service without deducting any administrative sums, which confirms everyone’s cooperation in fulfilling the message of humanity and social responsibility.

On the promotion of the association’s projects through the media, he added: It is important to use all communication tools with the public, which was evident in the association’s keenness to be present in the visual and audio arena, as the association launched the radio program “Al-Wind Al-Morsala”, which was broadcast for several consecutive years within a month. The blessed Ramadan reviews the association’s campaigns and projects, which had the effect of raising the response by the benefactors to support these projects. In addition to the first part of the “My Heart Tranquil” program episodes dedicated to supporting the association’s projects, as well as the “Good Caravans” program, all of which were programs aimed at introducing the association’s projects. In a more realistic way, closer to the viewer’s eye, and the donors’ knowledge of the journey of their donations, and its stability in the hands of the needy and deserving people in the jungles of remote areas and needy families, and with regard to financing these programs, the association had no role in sponsoring its expenditures, rather it was supported by media sponsors.

Types of guarantees

On the types of guarantees provided by the association and the number of the sponsored, bin Khadim said: We have more than 26 sponsored persons divided into five classes, including orphans, needy families, students of knowledge, imams and teachers, and people with disabilities, and the association allocates an amount of 150 dirhams for sponsorship, and the association has a strategy in organizing the work of managing affairs Guarantees through periodic follow-up with field visits and reports sent, which is a periodic follow-up that ensures that the sponsored person obtains his full right to bail and care.

The Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society appreciated the efforts of the Society’s employees and cadres and said: They spare no effort to help the needy and spread a smile on their faces, and we also thank the donors, volunteers, and contributors to the success of the association, whether individuals and institutions, and thanks go to the state’s embassies, representatives and offices of the association Abroad, because of the facilities they provide to the association’s delegations and representatives of the association in implementing its projects in the countries covered by the aid.