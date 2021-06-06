Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Manal Taryam, Executive Director of the Primary Health Care Centers Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, revealed a plan to develop a doctor for every citizen initiative, which includes logistical solutions for expansion, most notably cooperation with insurance companies to obtain coverage for virtual visits, and the introduction of new policies for obtaining telemedicine consultations. , without the need for actual visits to health centers. In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, she said: “During the coming period, a remote vital monitoring system will be developed through advanced medical equipment, allowing the collection and analysis of important health data.”

She added, “The health data that will be collected relates to oxygen saturation rates in the blood, respiratory rate, remote blood pressure monitoring over 24 hours, and follow-up of this data by specialized care teams from their workplace.” She announced the integration of specialized clinics into a doctor’s platform for every citizen, such as women’s health and diabetes clinic, noting that work is currently being done to include the smoking clinic and lifestyle clinic within the visual consultation service, in order to reduce the waiting time before getting the closest appointment to visit the specialist doctor and only actual visits to those Who need physical interaction and medical examinations, such as ultrasound, swab or biopsy. Dr. Taryam stated that the scope of the service was expanded to provide free consultations around the clock, seven days a week, to all citizens and residents, including visitors and tourists, and also increased the number of consultation platforms from 6 to 16 platforms equipped with the latest technologies to enable telemedicine.

A female doctor provides telemedicine services within the DHA team (from the source)

And she reported that the number of doctors was increased in record time from 10 to 83 doctors, all of whom received immediate and effective training to meet the increasing demand for the service, noting that 32 doctors are working to provide virtual medical consultations with high efficiency around the clock. She pointed out that the Dubai Health Authority application has been updated to make it more user-friendly, and the three pre-existing registration steps to join the telemedicine consultations have been simplified with just one step.

She pointed to the introduction of the self-registration process through the application with the possibility of choosing the doctor and the appropriate date and canceling or rescheduling the consultation when needed, so that customers can choose the most suitable time period for them, noting that insurance card holders, such as “Enaya” of residents in the country, are included to benefit from My medicine service.

She emphasized the role of a doctor’s service for every citizen in following up patients in chronic disease clinics, including the diabetes clinic, to ensure their continued access to health care, including the delivery of all their medication needs to their homes.

Dr. Taryam said: “We have introduced new standards for following up on diabetes patients in primary health care, to include two remote and two physical visits, with a physical examination annually for those who are committed to their treatment plans, instead of periodic physical visits every three months.” She indicated cooperation with the various medical specialties in the authority to follow up on their patients whose health conditions require obtaining emergency specialized consultations or requesting the return of their controlled prescriptions without the need to visit hospitals or service centers in person, by providing them with direct contact numbers for their various specialized care teams to continue Receiving treatment and care according to the highest health standards followed without being exposed to the risk of infection from “Covid-19”.

She said, “We have redistributed counseling platforms to health centers operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to overcome the change in working hours in the rest of the health centers due to the pandemic.”

normative studies

Regarding the extent of the initiative’s continuation or not during the coming period, the Executive Director of Primary Care in Dubai Health replied: “The initiative will continue and expand day after day, after it has proven its success in numbers, in addition to the results of standard studies with 9 models and systems of best practices, and the service is considered the highest in specifications and standards.” .

She said: “Telemedicine services are available in a number of developed countries (for example, Britain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, France and Denmark), but the service of a doctor for every citizen in the Dubai Health Authority was distinguished as being pioneering because it combines many advantages at the same time, While telemedicine services in the rest of the countries guarantee only part of it.”

She explained that among these advantages is the link with the patient’s electronic medical record, which provides the doctor with the ability to view the patient’s medical history, store information completely, follow-up patients and monitor disease conditions, especially in cases of Covid-19, the possibility of dispensing medicines and linking the service to a drug initiative.

She stated that two types of consultation are available: the visual consultation and the phone consultation (when needed), which provides the feature of identifying the patient and taking approval. The initiative was unique in the simplified customer journey that was applied, which includes only one step, through the use of the Health Authority’s smart application.