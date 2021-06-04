Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Khalifa Bin Dray, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, announced that the Corporation has dealt with about 67,000 communications since the beginning of the year until the end of last April, and some of these communications that were dealt with, a number of cases fall under them, a decrease of approximately 11% over the period Same as last year.

Al-Dari said, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: “The total number of patients that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services responded to, during the first four months, amounted to nearly 71,400 cases, a decrease of 12.66% compared to the same period in 2020.”

He added: “Simple cases amounted to 44,760 patients, representing 71.31% of the total, followed by medium cases, with 14,622 cases, which constituted 23.30%, in addition to the eloquent cases, which came in third place, with a rate of 4.92% and 3087 cases, while the cases were unknown. The rating is 0.47%, with 295 cases.” Regarding the most important diseases that Dubai ambulance crews dealt with, Khalifa bin Dray stated that medical cases accounted for approximately 33.4 thousand cases, followed by injuries that sustained approximately 17,500 cases, then neurological diseases, from which 7,386 cases suffered, and some of them were respiratory diseases. It has 6,521 cases.

He pointed out that the ambulance dealt with 3,594 cases suffering from heart diseases, in addition to 761 mental illnesses, and 682 cases of obstetrics and gynecology.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services stressed that the corporation’s work strategy is to achieve its goals on the ground, to reach the highest levels of emergency medicine services and pre-hospital care, to participate in disaster and crisis management with high efficiency and professionalism, and to ensure safety in the work environment and the use of global technologies and practices in all of these activities, and contribute to the safety and security of all

He pointed out that the age group from 26 to 40 years is the most age group that “Dubai Ambulance” dealt with, with a number exceeding 24.5 thousand cases, followed by the age group from 41 to 60 years, with approximately 17.6 thousand cases, and in the third place, the age group was Over 60 years old, with 10.5 thousand cases.

Khalifa Bin Dray

Regarding the most important nationalities that Dubai Ambulance dealt with during the first four months of the current year, Al-Dari said that citizens came first with 13,214 cases, then India with 12,667 cases, then Pakistan, with 6875 cases, and then the Philippines came with 3,711 cases, And Egypt with 3,557 cases.

He pointed out that two women gave birth in maternity vehicles during the first four months of this year, as they were on their way to hospitals, noting that the two new births were delivered by paramedics specialized in “gynecology and obstetrics”, who were distinguished by their pink uniforms, and their vehicles painted in the same color are known. In the name of “Female Respondent”.

He stressed that the workers on those cars are trained and qualified to carry out the delivery process whenever necessary, noting that there are other cases of pregnant mothers who were transferred to nearby hospitals, which in turn took over the delivery operations.

And about the number of specialized services in the institution, he stated that they are 24 services, referring to the creation of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services for modern ambulances, suitable for sick and injured cases, such as ambulances for the desert, others for the beaches, and ambulances for narrow or crowded areas, ensuring access to the communication site. in the shortest possible time.

Specialized Services

Khalifa bin Dray said: “The institution is also distinguished by providing many specialized services according to geographical areas, population density and the quality of reports, which are specialized in initial and rapid response, for example, motorcycle service: the service serves the initial and rapid response in the areas of Naif and Al-Rafaa and markets that are crowded with the public, and it also participates In sporting events such as: marathons and bicycle races.

Bicycles

Khalifa bin Dray referred to the bicycle service, in line with the public’s demand for bicycles, and as it has become a public hobby and has a great turnout from the public, as the Foundation provides bicycles in public walks and the service is based on a rapid response to simple, medium and eloquent communications, and giving primary care until the arrival of Ambulance vehicle.