Executive denounced for harassment, the judge acquits him: “Victim moved by complexes about his appearance”

A sentence destined once again to cause discussion. A manager of a museum in the capital has been acquitted of sexual harassment charges following a complaint by a young employee.

This was decided by the panel presided over by Maria Bonaventura, the same judge who had acquitted the janitor who, according to the Rome court, had indeed groped a student, but only in a “fleeting” way. According to the judges, the story of the alleged victim has not found evidence in the testimonies. “In the light of all the considerations made here, it cannot be excluded that the injured party, probably moved by complexes of a psychological nature about his physical appearance (especially his weight) unconsciously revisited the defendant’s attitude towards him to the point of considering himself physically attacked”, reports the sentence in the latter case.

According to the prosecution, represented by the prosecutor Antonio Calaresu, the girl had been forced to defend herself for the first time from the harassment of the man in April 2019, about three months after being hired. On that occasion, her manager would have started to put her in trouble with inappropriate phrases and questions of a sexual nature that would have had the sole purpose of embarrassing her. According to the indictment, the man then “blocked her in a corner and groped her hips, back and belly as usual saying ‘come on let me touch you some more’… ‘.

Despite attempts to discourage him, Corriere della Sera reports, on May 20, 2019 the man allegedly attacked her a second time, after asking her to help him get some catalogs from the warehouse.

“The man grabbed her from behind and began to grope her hips and belly then, leaning on her, sniffed her hair and whispered panting…”, wrote the indictment.

The third case occurs after a dinner with colleagues, when the man “started touching her breasts, stomach, hips and butt, licking and biting her ears until he stuck his tongue in her mouth”.

The girl reported the incident to her colleagues, who, however, minimized it at the trial. According to a witness, the manager’s behavior can be traced back to a “playful” way of being. Before the judges, the man, meanwhile fired from the top management of the museum, overturned the accusations claiming that the girl was attracted to him. The panel of judges agreed with him and acquitted him.