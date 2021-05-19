Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Executive Affairs Council of the Ministry of Justice held its periodic meeting at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi, headed by Counselor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of its members. The members of the council discussed the topics on their agenda, which included discussing the ministry’s general budget project for the year 2022 and taking appropriate recommendations regarding them. The council also reviewed the quarterly performance reports for the ministry’s operational plan, and directed the follow-up of the implementation of the plan’s indicators and submitting periodic reports on them to the council.

With regard to the innovation file, the Council listened to the report of the Director of the Strategy and Future Department, about the latest future initiatives and follow-up on their implementation within the strategic plan of the ministry, and what has been achieved during the first quarter of 2021, and reviewing the results of this file and discussing it periodically, and listening to what will be implemented in the remaining period of The year.

The Council also reviewed what has been implemented of the media plan for 2021, and directed to follow up its implementation in the remaining period of the year, and to prepare for and deal with all emerging developments and events and to cover them up-to-date. With regard to electronic archiving in the ministry, preparing reports on this subject, and following up on the Council’s access to them.

The Council reviewed the rest of the topics on its agenda and took the necessary recommendations regarding them. The meeting was attended by members of the council: Counselor Jassim Saif Abu Asaybah, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud Al Kamali, Director General of the Institute for Training and Judicial Studies, Adviser Sultan Rashid Al Matroushi, Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs, Counselor Obaid Sultan Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Judicial Services Sector, Acting Advocate The first year is Sultan Al Juwaid, Advisor Abdullah Al Majid, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Hammadi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, and Maryam Ahmed Al Shehhi, Rapporteur of the Board.