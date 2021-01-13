State killing at the last minute: Shortly before the handover, US President Trump has several federal prisoners executed.

NEW YORK taz | Before Donald Trump left the White House, there were several things he wanted to do. These include dozens of pardons for relatives, political loved ones, and police officers and mercenaries, which he has already signed – among the beneficiaries are white-collar criminals, but also people who have killed “on duty”.

Another final Trump dealt with is executions he wants to have carried out before his successor in office, Joe Biden, a avowed opponent of the death penalty, can save her life. Trump has planned the deaths of three people this week. Among them is a woman, Lisa Montgomery, 52. After receiving a reprieve from a federal judge in Indiana late Monday, she was executed on Wednesday night. At 1:31 a.m. local time, she was pronounced dead in the Terre Haute Death Chamber, Indiana.

Montgomery was so mentally ill that her lawyers called her “insane.” For a long time she had not fully understood what was happening to her. Before she committed the murder for which she was sentenced to death in 2004, she was traumatized by decades of abuse. She had been forced into prostitution since the age of seven. In a pleading letter to Trump, her sister asked for the sentence to be converted to life-long psychiatric placement: “She has suffered child trafficking and sexual abuse,” the sister wrote.

But Trump and his attorneys at law, both resigning William Barr and now incumbent Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, ignored this appeal, as did anyone who asked to save Montgomery’s life.

The last death row inmates: two blacks

In July 2019, the Trump administration resumed executions of federal prisoners after a nearly two-decade hiatus. She has shown an unprecedented zeal.

Montgomery is the first woman in 67 years to be executed in federal prison. Before her, only two other women have been sentenced to death under federal law: Ethel Rosenberg for espionage for the Soviet Union and Bonny Brown Heady for child abduction and murder.

Trump’s last two execution candidates are black men. Corey Johnson, 52, is due to be executed on Thursday and Dustin Higgs, 48, on Friday. This is also the birthday of the black civil rights activist Martin Luther King.

Both men are convicted of murder. Johns was involved in gang member murders as a teenager. Higgs has been accused of shooting several women by an accomplice who worked with the judiciary to save his own life. But according to Higgs’ own statements and according to witness statements, he did not shoot at all.

Opportunities for the abolition of the death penalty

Both men – like a large part of the US prison population – are infected with Covid. One of the two has an IQ below 70. The lawyers of the two death row inmates justified their last requests for the conversion of their clients’ sentences with their lungs severely damaged by Covid. The execution would be cruel for both of them because of their weakened lungs. “Cruel and unusual punishments” are officially unconstitutional in the US. The Supreme Court also banned the execution of the mentally ill years ago.

Opponents of the death penalty have repeatedly demonstrated in Terre Haute in the past few months in front of the maximum security prison where the executions take place. “Every life is precious” and “Execution is not a solution” are written on their banners.

Since the November presidential election, and especially since the Georgia runoff that gave Democrats a wafer-thin Senate majority, the chance that the death penalty will be abolished at the federal level has increased. Several MPs, including Ayanna Presley from Massachusetts, are already working on legislation.

The future chairman of the judiciary committee, the Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, also wants to work in this direction. In the best case scenario, you can only abolish the federal death penalty. But they hope they can teach a different story to the numerous states that continue to kill prisoners.