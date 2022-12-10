A preliminary United Nations investigation concluded that the rebel “March 23 Movement” executed at least 131 civilians and committed rape and looting on November 29 and 30 in two villages in eastern Republic of the Congo..

The Kinshasa authorities said, on Monday, that “about 300 people were killed, most of them civilians, in rebel attacks in the village of Kishishi in North Kivu province,” according to Agence France-Presse.

“There is a real need to put an end to these battles that are taking place in different parts of the country, especially in North Kivu. It is civilians who always suffer from it,” Türk said during a press conference in Geneva.

“We have to make sure that the DRC remains on the agenda, especially in terms of human rights. This is very important,” added Türk, who took office in mid-October.

In a statement, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, expressed his “strong condemnation” of the massacre, and “urged the M23 movement and all other armed groups to stop the attacks immediately and lay down their arms unconditionally.”“.

M23 is the acronym for the March 23 Movement, a former rebel group dominated by Congolese Tutsis. It was defeated in 2013, and resumed fighting at the end of last year, occupying large parts of the territory in North Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province..