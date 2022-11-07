Executions | Organization: Iran hanged a dead man

The human rights organization Iran Human Rights says that the man sentenced to death for drug crimes had died just before his execution. The authorities had decided to hang the man anyway.

Iran’s the authorities have hanged a man who was already dead, the Norway-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHR) announced on Monday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

According to the IHR, the dead man was convicted of drug offences Nematullah Barahuiheld in Zahedan prison in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

According to the organization, Barahui was to be executed by hanging on Sunday.

IHR says, based on unnamed local sources, that Barahui had died in a confrontation with guards just before his execution.

According to the sources, however, the authorities decided to hang Barahu anyway to avoid possible consequences for the guards.

The Hal Vash news website, which follows events in the Sistan-Baluchistan region, also reports that Barahui died before his execution. According to the site, Barahui had learned of his execution early Sunday morning when the guards had come to pick him up. When Barahui had resisted, the guard had hit him on the neck with a “sharp object”.

According to reports, Barahui had not seen his family in years.

Iran’s the authorities had not commented on the matter by Monday evening. Barahui’s execution has also not been reported in Iran’s state media, although it mostly reports on executions in the country.

At least 314 executions were carried out in Iran last year, which is more than in any other country, according to the human rights organization Amnesty International.

However, the number is not necessarily the highest in the world, because China, for example, does not keep statistics on executions. Amnesty estimates that China executes up to thousands of people every year.

in Sistan-Baluchistan home to Iran’s Sunni minority. The Sunni representatives of the region have said that the minority is discriminated against and its representatives are executed in disproportionately large numbers.

According to the IHR, more than a hundred people have died at the hands of Iranian security forces since the end of September. The number does not include the people who have died after participating in the wave of protests that has plagued Iran since mid-September, which started with a young Kurdish woman Mahsa Aminin of death.