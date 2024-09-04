TV Chosun: North Korea Executes Dozens of Officials Due to Floods

North Korea has executed between 20 and 30 people in the past month. According to TV Chosun, the executions were caused by officials’ failure to prevent damage from floods that engulfed much of the country in July and August.

In particular, the officials were allegedly linked to Kang Bong-hun, former secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) branch in flood-hit Jagan Province, who also previously served as vice minister of military industry.

Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP

Kim Jong-un says he will severely punish negligent officials

As the agency notes “Yonhap”At an extraordinary meeting of the party’s Politburo in late July, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he would severely punish those who neglected their official duties and were responsible for the consequences of the floods.

The leader of the DPRK personally inspected the situation in the province of Pyongan-bukto. Flooding occurred in the areas of Sinuiju and Uiju, where more than four thousand houses were damaged. During a visit to one of them, Kim Jong-un crashed into a tree.

According to South Korean data Mediafloods due to heavy rains in the northwest of the country have claimed the lives of up to 1,500 people. Kim Jong-un, in turn, called such statements slander, accusing South Korea of ​​intending to denigrate the DPRK.

Photo: Agencia Central de Noticias de Corea / Servicio de Noticias de Corea / AP

Putin sent condolences to Kim Jong-un

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Kim Jong-un in connection with the tragic consequences of the floods in the DPRK.

“Please convey words of sympathy and support to all who lost their loved ones as a result of the natural disaster,” the head of state wrote.

Putin expressed confidence that the situation in the affected areas would normalize, assuring that North Korea could count on Russia’s assistance and support.