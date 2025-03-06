Throughout 2024 in our country there were 10,713 mortgage executions on homes of natural persons, 5.8% less than in the previous year, according to data published today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Of these executions, 8,921 were made on homes that the statistical body calls ‘usual’, 4.3% less than in 2023.

With this descent, the mortgage executions on usual homes are scored three consecutive years of declines after the collapse of 2020 and 2021, when in the middle of the pandemic 41.6% and 57.4% respectively were shot. Beyond those two years of exceptionality, which broke with a five -year descents, statistics since 2014 have always had a descendant trend, in line with a mortgage market that with the last crisis became more prudent.

Remember that this statistic offers the number of certifications of mortgage executions initiated and registered in the property records. That is, it is limited to indicating the execution processes initiated by bank entities for defaults of the mortgage, without specifying which of these processes end in an eviction.

In general terms, in 2024 20,262 mortgage executions began, 4.8% more than in 2023. Of these, 18,842 affected urban farms (2.1% more) and 1,420 to rustic farms (+61.5% more).