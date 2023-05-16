DAccording to Amnesty International, the number of judicial executions last year was the highest in five years. In its report on the worldwide use of the death penalty, published on Tuesday, the human rights organization documents at least 883 executions in 20 countries in 2022.

In addition, according to this information, there are thousands of executions in China “which are kept under wraps,” as Amnesty announced on Tuesday. Six countries abolished the death penalty in whole or in part last year.

According to the available documentation, the increase is mainly due to developments in the Middle East and North Africa. The number of recorded executions in Iran has increased from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022. In Saudi Arabia, the number tripled from 65 (2021) to 196 last year.

This is the highest figure Amnesty has recorded for the country in 30 years. Beyond this region, it is worrying that more and more people are being executed in connection with drug-related offences. This number has almost doubled compared to the previous year.