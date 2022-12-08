After a few months in which they tried to show a more moderate image abroad, the Taliban recovered the essence of their first emirate and carried out the first public execution since their return to power. A man accused of murder and theft of a mobile phone and a bicycle in 2017 was executed and it was the father of his victim who shot him three times in Farah province, in the southwest of the country.

Senior officials of the Islamist government were present at this act condemned by organizations such as the UN, which showed its “opposition to the death penalty in any circumstance.” The United Nations expressed its concern about the “express” justice system established by the Taliban; one in which “arrests, court hearings, sentencing, and punishment often take place on the same day.”

These types of executions were common in the first Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001 and occurred in the same week that the country’s Supreme Court ordered the public whipping of eighteen men and nine women in Parwan, neighboring Kabul province. “The implementation of the sharia (Islamic law) is a must,” defend the Kabul authorities. Mohammad Ismail Rahmani, one of the senior Islamist officials, recalled that “we have fought for twenty years against the pagans to ensure an Islamic system and now that Allah has given it to us, Allah wants us to ensure the divine mandates of him.”