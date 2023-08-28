The Iraqi authorities carried out the death penalty by hanging for three people previously convicted of their involvement in an attack that left hundreds dead and wounded in the capital, Baghdad, according to a source in the Prime Minister’s office announced today, Monday.

The aforementioned source said that during the Prime Minister’s reception of the families of the “tragedy of Karrada,” referring to the neighborhood targeted by the suicide bus bomb attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani announced that “last night (Sunday) and today (Monday) the death sentence was carried out against three One of the main criminals convicted of participating in the terrorist bombing crime.

The huge bombing took place in July 2016 in a crowded commercial street in the Karrada district in the center of the capital, Baghdad, leaving 323 people dead and hundreds injured.

At the time, the terrorist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing.