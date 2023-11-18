Ben Gvir said that the parliamentary “National Security Affairs Committee” in the Knesset, which is headed by Jewish Power Knesset member Zvika Vogel, will discuss the draft law next Monday.
Ben Gvir explained that the talk was about a draft law submitted by a member of the Knesset from his party, Limor Son Harmelech, indicating that the committee would discuss the draft law in preparation for submitting it for the first reading before the General Assembly of the Knesset, according to the Palestinian News Agency.
Ben Gvir called on all members of the committee to support the law, which the Knesset General Assembly had approved during preliminary reading last March, after it received the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation Affairs.
What does the law include?
- The law is considered part of the agreements that were signed to conclude the deal to form a government coalition headed by the head of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the head of the “Jewish Force,” Ben Gvir, in late 2022.
- Last March, the Knesset approved, in preliminary reading, a draft law allowing the imposition of the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners “convicted of killing Israelis,” submitted by Ben Gvir and supported by Prime Minister Netanyahu.
- The draft law stipulates that “the death penalty shall be imposed on any person who intentionally or recklessly causes the death of an Israeli citizen out of racist or hate motives and for causing harm to Israel.”
- The death penalty law was proposed in Israel more than once over the past years, but the Knesset refused to legislate it.
- The draft law needs to pass three readings in the Knesset in order to become effective, in addition to the preliminary reading.
#Execution #Palestinian #prisoners. #Knesset #discusses #shocking #draft #law