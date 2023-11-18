Ben Gvir said that the parliamentary “National Security Affairs Committee” in the Knesset, which is headed by Jewish Power Knesset member Zvika Vogel, will discuss the draft law next Monday.

Ben Gvir explained that the talk was about a draft law submitted by a member of the Knesset from his party, Limor Son Harmelech, indicating that the committee would discuss the draft law in preparation for submitting it for the first reading before the General Assembly of the Knesset, according to the Palestinian News Agency.

Ben Gvir called on all members of the committee to support the law, which the Knesset General Assembly had approved during preliminary reading last March, after it received the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation Affairs.

What does the law include?