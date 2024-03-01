Home page World

The execution of a serial killer had to be interrupted in the US state. Medical staff could not find a vein for the lethal injection.

Kuna/Boise – Executions by Criminals sentenced to death in the USA often cause a stir. But they don't always go as planned. In the US state of Idaho, everything was prepared for the execution of a convicted serial killer, but in the end the correctional authorities decided to call off the attempt.

No vein found: execution in Idaho had to be aborted

The medical staff found none on the convicted convict suitable vein for lethal injection. This was announced by the Idaho Department of Correction in the capital Boise on Wednesday (February 28). Since an infusion tube could not be inserted after eight attempts, the judiciary stopped the process after about an hour.

Because of the complications, the enforcement order will expire, it said. The condemned man was therefore taken back to his cell. “Some are calling today’s events a failure, but the opposite is true,” agency director Josh Tewalt wrote in the statement. “The process to prevent failure worked, and I think that is an important differentiation.” The agency said they will now consider next steps.

The convict's lawyers had filed a petition with the Supreme Court after the aborted execution to prevent your future execution, the US broadcaster reported ABC. However, the judge accepted this.

Death sentence: 73-year-old serial killer killed fellow prisoner

The person sentenced to death was a 73-year-old serial killer ABC. The sentence was imposed after the now 73-year-old beat his cellmate to death in 1981 with a sock filled with batteries. At that point he was already in prison for five other murders. The convict himself claims to have committed dozens of murders.

USA: Executions and methods are controversial

In recent years Executions in the USA have repeatedly failed. According to the information center, there were usually difficulties in inserting the intravenous line through which the deadly drugs are administered.

Just recently, in January, a death row inmate was executed for the first time using a new nitrogen method. During the procedure, nitrogen is supplied through a face mask – death occurs due to lack of oxygen. The method is controversial. Human rights experts denounced it as cruel, untested and could result in a painful death.

Idaho: Serial killer's execution would have been first in twelve years

In 2023 alone, USA 24 death sentences carried out. More than 2300 Criminals sentenced to death are currently on death row, some of them for decades. The execution of the 73-year-old serial killer would have been the first in the state of Idaho in twelve years. (dpa/AFP/hk)