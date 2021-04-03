The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, announced the completion of 90% of the bridges and roads project to the “Al Khail Avenue Mall”, the new destination for shopping and entertainment located in the “Jumeirah Village Triangle”. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of the year. This year, the opening of the bridges will coincide with the opening of the mall.

Al Tayer said that the roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue, which is being implemented by the authority in cooperation with Nakheel, contribute to providing direct entrances and exits to the Al Khail Avenue car parks, which can accommodate 4,000 cars, from Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed streets, indicating that the project It includes the implementation of road works with a length of 2153 meters, and the implementation of three bridges of 1250 meters long, where the first bridge is 389 meters long, the second 670 meters, and the third 191 meters.

He added: “The three bridges provide direct entrances and exits to (Al Khail Avenue) from Al Khail Street in both directions, as well as exits and entrances in the direction of Dubai – Zabeel and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the direction to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates, and the bridges contribute to raising the level of safety on the road. Al-Khail and improving entrances and exits for the JVT and JVC areas along Al Khail Road.

Al Tayer explained that the executing company of the project has completed the implementation of all the pillars, bases and pillars of the bridges, and the Soil Walls for the three bridges, and work is currently underway to implement the beautification works for the bridges, as the entrance and exit from Al Khail Road to JVC has been opened, as well as the JVT Triangle.

It should be noted that “Al Khail Avenue” was built on an area of ​​more than two million square feet, which includes the “Al Khail Avenue” commercial complex that contains 350 shops, as well as a variety of restaurants and entertainment facilities. It also includes “Reel Cinemas”, which includes 14 cinema screens.





