The body of a lifeless man was found early this morning near kilometer 93 of the highway to Ciudad Juárez, near the Casas Grandes junction.

Elements of different corporations went to the place and found Ubaldo R. Ch., 35 years old, near a Silverado pickup truck.

The deceased was killed with a 9mm firearm. Several shell casings were seized at the scene.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) removed the body and evidence to start an investigation file.