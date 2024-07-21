The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) reported that the ex-convict who was released from the Aquiles Serdán Social Rehabilitation Center last Thursday, only to be immediately murdered in front of said facilities, was serving a sentence for carrying a firearm and crimes against public health, but had not been convicted of the multiple homicide in which he allegedly participated.

The alleged criminal leader killed was identified as Manuel Villicaña Pacheco, alias “El Largo Pol”, who according to El Diario’s news archives was arrested in August 2018 and was being investigated for the multiple homicide of three people.

Villicaña had been wanted since November 2012 as the alleged perpetrator of the murder of three people in the municipality of Julimes, events that occurred since December 2011.

“El Largo Pol” was also considered the leader of the Gente Nueva criminal group of the Sinaloa Cartel, after the murder of Manuel Arzola Campos, an operator in the north of the capital and in charge of distributing crystal meth.

“What we know is that he was sentenced for crimes against public health and carrying a firearm. The matter of the homicides was under investigation,” explained Jorge Armendáriz, spokesman for the Ministry of Security.

He explained that this person was originally from the state of Durango and was serving a sentence. “The day before yesterday (Thursday) we received the acquittal, so he was released. Right now, an investigation is being carried out into why (on Thursday) we were informed that he would be released,” he said.

Armendáriz said that an investigation was also opened to find out how the release of this criminal leader was infiltrated immediately.