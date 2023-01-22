Club Deportivo Guadalajara suffered a tough setback at home against the Diablos Rojos de Toluca on matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, a match that took hold after winning in the first half and having been overcome in the second half to end with a 1-1 defeat. 2.
In this way, the coach of the rojiblanco team has had to explain some of the aspects that have caused them to get the result, since it generated discomfort among the Guadalajara fans.
Veljko Paunovic He explained at a press conference the situation that the Sacred Flock went through when it was traced back at home.
“The game that we have planned today has been positive. There have been fantastic elements in the group, especially in the first half, we have pressed very well, created many chances and we have to convert those. That’s what we have to look for, effectiveness and have the ability to convert opportunities quickly””
– Veljko Paunovic.
“That is part of the growth and the process in which we are. We’ve had three games, we haven’t had three years or three championships. We have been consolidating a group that due to injuries, due to late arrivals that people still lack and I think they are facts, are strong arguments to understand that seeing a team that is capable of showing a face as solid as that of the first half and the second, not having the consistency”, explained the Serbian DT.
Paunovic He assumed responsibility for the negative result that the team obtained at home, showing himself satisfied with the level that his squad showed in the first half, although he knows that it is not being enough and he, together with his coaching staff, will have to find solutions to this situation especially when having to consolidate the result in the complementary part.
“It’s a very painful loss, but this group will always admit our mistakes and take responsibility. We have to improve and consolidate our favorable results, especially our positive performances. I have to look for solutions with my coaching staff. I think that the first half the team showed the face that we always have to have, in all the games and have the consistency of being able to handle and manage the games. I take responsibility for all this (…) I am very grateful to the group for the work, we are hurt, but not defeated. We are not going to be affected or let ourselves be guided by different disappointments, because they are lessons that we must learn and I have the availability and ability to give everything I can so that this group learns to manage the games and win consecutively ”, he declared.
