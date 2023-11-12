Excuse Me Sir it’s new FMV horror game available in format demo via itch.io. Its particularity is linked to the many names working on this project. We are talking about Jesse Cox – YouTuber, voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077 and producer of Monster Prom -, Airdorf Games – developer of FAITH: The Unholy Trinity -, Torple Dook – developer of Dread Mollymoonncontent creator active on multiple platforms, including YouTube, OnlyFans and TikTok.

Excuse Me Sir – of which you can find the demo here – is based on the style of videos published by Mollymoonwhich begin with the phrase “Excuse Me Sir” (Excuse me, sir) and take inspiration from the world of video games to propose small horror sequences in retro and FMV style.

There video structureof which you can see an example below, is “the protagonist is approached by a person [interpretata da Mollymoon] but he soon realizes that there is something horrible hidden”. The “player” selects what to do via the menu but usually fails to save himself.

Collaboration It started last year, when Airdorf Games publicly asked Mollymoonn on Twitter to make a game based on her videos. The woman said she was interested and Airdorf Games added the other names already mentioned to the project.