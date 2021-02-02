Deep down, all the fans of Nintendo – or a good number of them – have always imagined an anime or series of The legend of zelda. For one or more reasons, the Japanese company has never given up its rights again so that the aforementioned franchise has a presentation beyond video games.

Let’s go! There is a lot of official manga of The legend of zelda, but an anime? That has not happened and many would like to see something more. Now every time that leaked that Netflix was working on a by-product of Link and the other Hyrule characters, it was immediately disproved.

Saying this so many times made us feel that it was the most repeated lie in history or, failing that, that there was something, but that it never lasted. The clue that leads us to this point comes from the podcast The Serf Times in which he participated Adam canover from CollegeHumor who revealed that there was at the time a project dedicated to The legend of zelda and one more of Star Fox.

We also recommend: Lonesome Village: Mexican study prepares merger of Zelda and Animal Crossing

What happened to The Legend of Zelda and Netflix?

According to the statements of Adam canover of the program Adam Ruins Everything, CollegeHumor I was going to make a clay animation of Star fox. That was a project they were tasked with, but what about The legend of zelda?

It seems that Netflix and Nintendo did have talks and that at the time that union that fans had been waiting for was going to happen, the problem is that, when the information leaked, the Japanese company decided to leave the project and thus cancel everything they were planning for a new product from The legend of zelda.

Let’s not lose sight of that Nintendo is very jealous of his products and does not usually reveal or advance information unless the information is ‘almost carved in stone’ and The legend of zelda It is one of those franchises that have taken care of the most.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that there are recent rumors about an anime or Zelda Live Action, but nothing has been confirmed, so it only remains to wait for all the aforementioned information to be confirmed or denied in some way.

Would you like to see an anime or series from this Nintendo series? Do not stop following this conversation in our social networkss and stay in TierraGamer.

Source



