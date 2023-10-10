GWe slowly leave the pit lane. The electric motors, two on the front axle and one in the rear of the Lamborghini Revuelto, hum in gentle anticipation of what may come. This means you could drive out of the garage on a Sunday morning without waking the entire neighborhood with the rumble of a twelve-cylinder engine. He crouches and lurks behind the driver’s seat, not to be overlooked even at the first encounter, because nothing, not even a pane of glass, covers the two cylinder heads, under which the 6.5 liter displacement forms the V.

A small turn of a red wheel, conveniently positioned on the steering wheel, changes everything. We simply skip the Strada and Sport modes intended for civil aviation, choosing Corsa (Italian for “race”), and now the combustion engine sets the tone, the full system output of 1015 hp is now available. We could accelerate from a standstill to 200 km/h in seven seconds; beyond 350 km/h that would be the end at some point. But all theory is gray, because this super sports car cannot even be driven on a race track by an averagely talented driver.



A V12, three electric motors and a battery in between: powering the Lamborghini Revuelto

:



Image: Lamborghini SpA



What is more important is the enormous forward thrust; at low engine speeds, the electric motors provide support, each with up to 150 kilowatts. Any speed below 6000 is low here, because then the naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder starts to a crescendo that only ends at 9500 revolutions. The dual clutch transmission, which can be operated via the steering wheel lever, reacts quickly enough to drive close to the limiter. Stepping on the brake pushes the pilot and passenger towards the windshield. The carbon-reinforced ceramic doesn’t fail to have its effect, but what’s particularly pleasing is the clearly defined braking point, which doesn’t show that the electric machines are recuperating violently.

No steel, lots of carbon fiber

On the circuit, lateral dynamics are at least as important, and there is initially reason for concern given the technical effort and the resulting live weight of 1.9 tons. The engineers in Sant’Agata have already gone to great lengths to largely banish metals from the body. The cabin is a carbon fiber monocoque, and the supporting structure of the front end is also made of carbon fiber reinforced composite. Only the rear carrier uses aluminum profiles and cast parts. This results in the lowest power-to-weight ratio in Lamborghini history, 1.75 kilos per horsepower.



Let’s get started: Start switch in the Lamborghini Revuelto

:



Image: Lamborghini SpA



After a few corners, all this is forgotten; the Revuelto follows the movements of the steering wheel nimbly and precisely. The fact that the rear gets around the corner well but never overtakes us is due to two refinements. The two electric motors on the front axle, axial flux machines like the ones AMG will soon be using, can be controlled independently of each other; the snout can be turned towards the exit of the curve via a difference in torque without wasting energy via the wheel brake. Rear wheel steering, which works in opposite directions at higher speeds, provides additional stability. The best thing about it: The driver doesn’t notice any of this; you feel the effect, not the technology itself.



Conscious of tradition: The hybrid sports car Lamborghini has gullwing doors like the Countach once did

:



Image: Lamborghini SpA



Now Lamborghini drivers are more likely to stroll along Maximilianstrasse than chase the best times on the Nürburgring, so it may be good news for some people that the infotainment seems up-to-date, but all the bells and whistles, including the app on the smartphone, are accessories.

Lamborghini is asking for at least half a million, including VAT, and also a good deal of patience, because the entire production is already sold out by mid-2026. It’s hard to expect demand to fall quickly, as twelve-cylinder engines are now rare.