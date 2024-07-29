A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened yesterday, Sunday 28th July. Unfortunately a 34 years oldwhile she was hiking with her friends, lost her life and the attempts of the doctors who intervened to help her were in vain.

The rescuers had to work for a long time to be able to intervene, due to the low visibility. However, when they transported the young woman’s body to the hospital, there was nothing more that could be done for her and they had no other choice than to witness her heartbreaking death.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred late yesterday afternoon, Sunday 28th July. Precisely as he was going down the Froppa Valleyin the Belluno area. The woman was accompanied by 5 other friends, all from other regions and together, they had decided to do an excursion and spending time in the mountains.

They had left in the morning from Baion Refuge and they had gone down to Vallon de Rin. In the afternoon, however, perhaps while they were trying to go back, the unthinkable happened. The 34-year-old was a little further up with a friend of hers, when everyone heard a loud roar. Different boulders they were falling from above and one of them hit it hit.

Accident on the Marmarole, the death of the 34-year-old and the shock of her friends

The friend who witnessed the scene helplessly, has warned friends immediately. Everyone was in shock and only called for help around 6:30 p.m., because they were so shocked by what had just happened. Consequently, an air ambulance soon arrived on the scene.

He then went back to get more doctors, hoping to be able to help. However, when they transported the girl from Genoa to the hospital, there was no longer anything for her nothing more to do. They had no choice but to confirm his heartbreaking demise.

The rescuers finally managed to return on foot to Pieve di Cadore with the victim’s friends and only around midnight They took them all to the hospital for first aid. There will be more updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.