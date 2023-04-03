Accident involving two hikers on Monte Cavallo, between Lucca and Massa Carrara

A tragic balance sheet on the Italian mountains this weekend. After the accident in Vallelunga, another excursion ended in tragedy. A couple, she was 56 and he was 30, was on Monte Cavallo, the second peak of the Apuan Alpsfor a quiet Sunday outing, in the company of their two dogs.

The dynamics of the accident are not yet clear, but the famiglia fell from the north crest of the mountain for about 150-200 metersaccording to the estimates of the Sast – Alpine and speleological rescue of Tuscany – of Lucca who intervened on the spot.

