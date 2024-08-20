Thanks to the collar and microchip owned by the dog, its owner was traced, who died following an accident during a walk in the Altar Knotto area, in the province of Vicenza

What was supposed to be a peaceful excursion on the Asiago Plateau, in the Vicenza area, unfortunately turned into a terrible tragedy for a 38-year-old woman of Romagna origins. The hiker, in fact, fell down a cliff right in front of her beloved dog. And it was thanks to her faithful four-legged friend that some passers-by in the area noticed what had happened. The animal in fact watched over and barked at the body of its owner for hours, attracting the attention of other hikers.

dead hiker

Victim’s body found thanks to her dog

A simple mountain hike ended tragically. A 38-year-old woman died after falling down a cliff. The dog that was with her on the walk remained still for hours next to the victim.

dog barks and stays next to dead owner’s body

The alarm was raised yesterday morning, Monday 19 August, when some hikers who were walking through the same area came across the dog. The animal continued to bark without leaving the path, arousing their curiosity. The collar and the microchip which the dog was equipped with made it possible to trace its owner, a 38-year-old woman originally from Romagna.

The investigations are underway

Once the body of the victim who fell down a slope was found, both the rescue that the forest rangers. Unfortunately, the health workers could do nothing for the woman other than declare her dead.

When the victim’s family members were questioned, it was discovered that they had lost contact with her since the afternoon of Sunday, August 18. The woman’s cell phone, in fact, was unreachable.

mountain hike with a tragic ending

The woman’s car was found along the trail, near the area chosen to make the excursion with the tragic epilogue. The victim’s prolonged absence had triggered the search protocol that involved various volunteers and the Alpine rescue team on the front line. A search that unfortunately ended with the discovery of the woman’s body on Monday.

The hypothesis most supported by law enforcement officials is that of the tragic fatality. The woman could have probably slipped inside the embankment already on Sunday. Her faithful dog remained next to her body the whole time, watching over her without ever leaving.