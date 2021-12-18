Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen has received observations and complaints from citizen fishermen, regarding the exploitation of fishing boats’ excursion boats to work for it, in exchange for 50 dirhams for the cruise, and the use of fishing tools owned by local fishermen floating in the sea, and their withdrawal from their place, which leads to their destruction and loss by fishermen. If they move long distances at sea, and some of them go out to fish before the time specified by the competent authorities at seven in the morning.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen, Jassim Humaid Ghanem Al-Shar, told “Emirates Today” that all the observations of citizen fishermen have been taken into account, and work is being done on them to reduce their recurrence, as the association is currently coordinating with the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al-Sharif. Al Quwain, to update the pleasure boat license, and issue a new license to regulate its work in the Emirate.

He added that the association seeks to allow the new license for pleasure boats to sail within the borders of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and have a specific position with a specific number in the fishermen’s ports, where the database of pleasure boats will be linked to an electronic system between the Department of Economic Development and the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain.

He pointed out that the old license for pleasure boats did not specify numbered stops for pleasure boats in the ports, as their owners stop them randomly in the port, adding that the owners of pleasure boats have a license from the Federal Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and that the new license will be issued by the local government of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain And the necessary laws will be determined for them regarding the regulation of fishing, through the control of pleasure boats, and the application of the list of violations to non-compliants, and to those who are not licensed.

He explained that the number of pleasure boats registered with the association amounted to 45, whose owners were obligated to lease contracts and parking in the ports, but the number of active boats in the emirate reached 15, while the rest of the boats left the emirate for not renewing the license.

He pointed out that the negative practices of pleasure boats harm local fishermen, in terms of catching large quantities of fish and selling them in the market at the lowest prices and exploiting fishermen’s tools at sea, sometimes destroying them.

He pointed out that the association has complete control over the port of Marsa Al Maidan, the fishermen in the emirate, where the port is monitored with surveillance cameras to control or violate the non-compliants, pointing out that the port is witnessing a full commitment by the fishermen, in terms of general cleanliness, and not throwing waste and fishing tools in the port, Arranging boat stops.



