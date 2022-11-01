Rosario Piedra uses the scrappy institution as a blackjack against democracy.

Yesterday, one of the lamesuelas with the right to a section in the Palace who claims to be a “journalist” brought up the subject of the insolent and factious attack by the CNDH on the National Electoral Institute:

– This recommendation immediately generated a wave of aggressive attacks by the right and its opponents against the CNDH, and especially against its president, Rosario Piedra Ibarra. What is her position on this recommendation? Did you already know about it? But above all, the position of the right-wing attacks against the president and the Commission…

AMLO took the helpful stupidity seriously:

“Well, the fraudsters, the electoral raccoons are now turned into democrats. The truth is that they dominate the INE and the Court (…). They have always had control of the INE and the Tribunal”.

Although no one with common sense attributes the democracy enjoyed in the country to these institutions, it was long gone:

“It is not true that because of the Court and because of the INE there is democracy in Mexico, no. There is democracy in Mexico or progress has been made so that there is an authentic democracy for the people, for the people, not for them. They are always looking to favor the potentates.

“And the case of Rosario? Well, they don’t want her since she proposed (…). How can we not agree that the elections are fair and free? Who does not agree that the vote be respected?

Nobody that I know of.

“Who does not agree that electoral fraud should end…?”

Frauds that have not been endorsed at least since 1997, when Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas won the head of the capital’s government.

“Who does not agree that there is only one electoral body to organize elections throughout the country and that there are not 32 electoral bodies?”

I, among millions of citizens who appraise what has been built in decades and do not want it centralized or perverted.

By committing the unconstitutional impudence of interfering in electoral affairs and joining the gang assault that the 4T has undertaken against the INE, the head sectarian of the CNDH confirms that it is not only capable of degrading a once respectable autonomous institution of the State that unfortunately for the victims of human rights violations is in charge, but to use it as a club against democracy, intelligence and the dignity of the people that it claims to defend with the mistaken and demagogic slogan We defend the people! (Its responsibility is to protect the civilian population of all strata from the offenses committed by public servants).

Without competence to interfere in “electoral and jurisdictional matters” (Article 102 of the Constitution), the lady believes that she can even, as she already did, applaud the militarization of the country.

But he compensates for his supine ignorance with the full support of someone who, on April 6 of this year, betraying his oath of office upon assuming the presidency of the Republic, proclaimed the worrying dictum: “Don’t tell me that the law is the law…” .