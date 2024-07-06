Excommunicated for schism, Viganò says mass in his hermitage in Viterbo

Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò, excommunicated in the last few hours for schism by the former Holy Officedoes not retreat an inch and continues to celebrate Mass in the hermitage of Viterbo, where his Exsurge Domine foundation is located. The former nuncio to the United States, via X, lets it be known: “As on every first Saturday of the month, today I offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass according to the intentions of the friends and benefactors of the Exsurge Domine Foundation and of all those who have expressed their spiritual and material closeness to me in these times”.

Monsignor Viganò, who the Holy Office warned of the risk of defrocking in the decree of excommunication, continues straight ahead: “I invite everyone to join me in confident prayer to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that the Lord may grant the Holy Church to triumph once again over her enemies who today eclipse her and usurp her sacred authority.”