by Courtney Walsh

(Reuters) – World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australia on Wednesday after initially receiving a medical exemption from the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements and playing in the Australian Open Australia.

The tennis star, who was stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, received a letter from the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Djokovic was filing a preliminary injunction to prevent his deportation, the source said.

The EXCLUSIVE-Djokovic post is denied entry to Australia and asks for an injunction to prevent deportation first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#EXCLUSIVODjokovic #denied #entry #Australia #asks #injunction #prevent #deportation #THISÉ #MONEY