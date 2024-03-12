With the flourishing of new acquisitions by gaming giants such as Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, the question of exclusivity has increasingly less defined connotations regarding its convenience.

A very interesting idea in this regard can be gleaned from the words of Shawn Layden, CEO of Sony PlayStation America: let's read them together.

“When costs for a game exceed $200 million, exclusivity is the Achilles' heel, releasing games on multiple platforms is essential for market growth as it reduces one's addressable market. Particularly when you're in the world of live service or free-to-play gaming. Another platform is just another way to grow your audience by engaging more people. In a free-to-play world, as we know, 95% of those people will never spend a dime. Business is all about conversion. You need to improve your odds by opening up the spectrum of possibilities as much as possible: Helldivers 2 proved this for PlayStation, simultaneously releasing on PC. Once again, you widen the funnel and consequently attract more people. The same, in my opinion, applies to single-player games, albeit to a lesser extent. If you spend $250 million, you want to be able to sell it to as many people as possible, even if it's just 10% more.”

Precisely in these hours, rumors report that a much-loved PlayStation exclusive could be coming to PC very soon: let's see which one.



