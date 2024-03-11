According to Shawn Layden, the ex-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the exclusives they still cover an important role within the gaming market console, but not necessarily fundamental for an already very established brand.

In an interview granted during the YouTube channel What's Up PlayStation, Layden explained that exclusives help to grow and make the characteristics of a platform easily recognizable and consequently are not strictly necessary when it becomes well known to the public.

“Exclusivity will always be important, because it helps focus and highlight the features of your platform. What can you do here, technically, that you can't do elsewhere,” Layden said.

“However, as your platform becomes established and the market recognizes your place in the pantheon of gaming options, I believe the need for exclusivity disappears.“