Oleksandr Usyk puts his world titles in heavyweight boxing on the line against Daniel Dubois and that fight can be followed exclusively for subscribers via AD.nl. The Ukrainian Usyk will try to keep his four titles in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday evening. The event can be followed on this site from 7 p.m. Not a subscriber yet? Close here a (digital) subscription and watch all boxing matches live.
