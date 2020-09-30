Two films ‘Murder or Suicide’ and ‘Justice: The Justice’ were announced from the Sushant Singh Rajput Case. ‘Murder Or Suicide’ is produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta and ‘Nyaya: The Justice’ is being produced by Sarla, wife of Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Sarogi in the Sushant-Riya case. In ‘Justice: The Justice’, Zuber K Khan, Shreya Shukla Shreya Shukla), Shakti Kapoor, Aman Verma, Asrani, Sudha Chandran, Kiran Kumar (Kiran Kumar) and Arun Bakshi in important roles

Actor Zubeir K Khan, who is playing the role of Sushant in the film ‘Nyaya: The Justice’, inspired by the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, has completed a short schedule of shooting for his part in the film. In an exclusive interview on NavbharatTimes.com’s Facebook page, Jubeir said that he has shot a scene for the film in which Sushant Singh Rajput is shown to be high on drugs. Sushant is high in this scene, has a cigarette in his hand and is with his girlfriend (Riya Chakraborty).

Some of the parties that are organized in the industry have drugs

In this conversation with NBT.COM, Jubera also spoke on the use of drugs in parties in Bollywood and TV industry. Jubera K Khan says, ‘Drugs or any other form of intoxication is the personal choice of any person or actor, everyone has their own separate preference, anyone in my life ever for any kind of intoxication There is no location. I have been working in Bollywood in the modeling, TV and film industry for the past decade. Some of the parties that are organized in the industry contain drugs, some do not. Many parties have alcohol, many parties do not serve alcohol. It is in the hands of any person whether he wants to raise a glass of juice or wine. If you want you can say that I do not drink alcohol and cigarettes, thanks for the offer.

I received offers to get drunk at parties many times

Bollywood is being targeted because everything is open here. I am very introverted, I go to less parties, I only have workouts in the gym. In Bollywood, I have been offered a lot of intoxication at parties, but I do not smoke alcohol and cigarettes. See when 4 people are getting intoxicated at TV and Bollywood parties, then they also have communication with you, people who are intoxicated will talk to each other or something and you will be offered drugs.

It is not necessary to do drugs in parties for work

Regarding the parties of the film industry, it is believed that by going to the parties, you get more recognition and you can get more work from it. Actors begin to feel that if they do not go to the party then they will not be a part of that circle, if they are not part of the circle, they will not get work. While this is not the case, you can get success in Bollywood and TV industry, if you are talented. I think, these are all useless things, which the actors think, if you are used, then there is no need to go to someone’s party and do drugs and smoke.

The smell of smoke is revealed, nothing good in this party

Whenever I went to a party where I felt that drugs were being taken, because the smell of smoke that I was feeling, it was understood that it is not the smell of cigarette, but something else ( Drugs). I ran away from them thinking that standing with them could have a bad effect on my health. I did this every time. Because of that my work has also been affected.

If the parties with drugs are ignited, then the workers give them the edge

After 10 years now, I have started to understand all these things about drugs, initially I could not understand all this. Later, when I received a call for an invitation to such a party, I refused to come, because I did not know what was going to happen there. If you have been invited to a director-producer or actor’s party and you do not go, they feel humiliated and end the contact with you. This is why there are very few people in my life. I also know many people, who take drugs, are involved in all these things, but never ever pressured me to get intoxicated.

Do not openly do drugs

Not every Bollywood party has drugs, it is possible that if the party is going on then there will be some people in that party who are doing things like drugs. These people also create their own private space in the party and do drugs there.

Sushant will be shown high in a film

I have shot a scene during the shooting of the film Justice The Justice, which shows that I am high. Now the story of the film is like this, then you have to act. In the scene shot, I am high and talking with my girlfriend, I have cigarettes in my hand. Now this scene is in the film, something like that, as she is seen in the video opposite Riya.

Mumbai Police delayed in Sushant case

I am now a part of a film which is inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput case. So I keep an eye on the news. Right now the news is making me sad because this case got entangled. Now the issue is changing. Previously, due to delay and negligence of Mumbai Police, the matter is now being isolated.

True friendship does not happen in TV-film industry

Life-time friendships do not happen in the film industry. When you work in a project, the people you meet, they become friends only until the shooting of the project, as soon as the work is finished the friendship becomes permanent. I have hardly any friends in Mumbai. I do not know who is my close Perhaps the mutual friendship of our actors is not possible due to mutual competition. Everywhere people think that the work of the front may not be our business, I stay far away from such people. True friends are rarely seen in this industry.

Riya-Sushant will have scenes in the film

These days, I keep googleing about my film and myself in the morning and evening, whenever Google does something new. A day before, I also got the trailer of the film. The work of making this trailer will be of a fan, the film is not ready yet, but people have made the trailer. My character’s name in the film is Mahendra Singh (Mahi). Till now we have shot house scenes, whatever videos are in the media, some scenes have been shot by making those videos a reference.

Sushant’s loss of my personal loss, heart-mind is not able to remove the sad incident

‘I got the confidence to work in films from TV because of Sushant Singh Rajput. I have done a lot of workouts in the gym with them, they have told me that drug addiction is the most important for healthy life. I am deeply saddened by the sad death of Sushant Bhai, like me many actors are broken inside. The sad incident of Sushant’s demise that could not get out of my heart and mind for 3 and a half months. Sushant’s going somewhere I feel personal loss. I do not know how I am connected with Sushant … Now you see how the film inspired by Sushant Case came to me. From my side Sushant got the film Nyaya: The Justice Tribute.

Shakti Kapoor in the role of NCB officer

We get the script of this film a day before the shooting, we are getting scene by scene script, we are having fun. My father plays the senior actor Asrani in the film. Shakti Kapoor plays the role of an officer of NCB (Narcotics Department).

Aman Verma as ED officer

Aman Verma plays the important role of ED Officer (ED). Sudha Chandran ji plays the role of a CBI officer. Arun Bakhsi ji is playing another important character. Right now my part in this schedule has been shot. Currently, scenes with Riya, her siblings and others questioned are being shot with the ED officer.

Sudha Chandran, Kiran Kumar and Asrani are also in the film

The producer of the film ‘Justice the Justice’ is Sarla A Sarogi and Rahul Sharma, the wife of well-known lawyer Ashok Sarogi. The producer says that his film is based on the Satya incident, but not a biopic. The film is being directed by Dilip Gulati. The film stars Bigg Boss fame Somi Khan, Arun Bakshi, Haider Kazmi, Awadhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Anand Jog, Kamal Malik and Anwar Fateh in addition to Jubeyar Khan, Shreya Shukla, Shakti Kapoor, Sudha Chandran, Kiran Kumar, Asrani, Aman Verma Will also be seen in important characters.