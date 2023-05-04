A high source from Gustavo Petro’s government confirmed to EL TIEMPO that, indeed, The country this week rejected a plane full of Colombians expelled from the US. because they are demanding more dignified conditions for the compatriots.

According to the source, this type of flight do not meet “acceptable human rights standards and we’ve been telling the Americans.”

It is also one of the points being negotiated with Washington within a package of immigration measures that were partially announced last week and that includes the opening of Centers for the Processing of migrants in Colombia and a program that would allow family reunification of Colombians with relatives who are US citizens or residents.

Migrants gather outside a shelter in El Paso, Texas. Colombia demands better conditions for migrants.

Historically, The US has been repatriating Colombians through this type of flight when they are deported through legal proceedings in immigration courts. Until last year, however, they were infrequent flights and organized once there were enough Colombians in line to be repatriated in a single shipment or individually through commercial airlines.

But that changed at the beginning of 2022 after the previous government of Iván Duque reached an agreement with the Biden administration so that they would receive the Colombians who were being expelled through the so-called Title 42, which allows the “express” removal of citizens of other countries taking refuge in the health emergency that was decreed in the US, after the outbreak of covid-19.

(This type of flight does not respond) to acceptable human rights standards

Under that procedurethe person arrested at the border does not go through the regular process established by US law and that it is governed by global protocols on asylum and refuge. A process that generally includes appearance before an immigration court and the right to appeal.

Title 42, by contrast, does not rely on those criteria and simply mandates near-immediate expulsion. and that is why it requires the consensus of the country of origin. It is worth clarifying that the US had signed agreements with other countries so that they would receive those expelled by “express” means.

And since then, a weekly plane had been received, paid for by the US, with up to 100 Colombians. This was also achieved due to the explosion of Colombian immigrants that began to arrive at the southern border and that have broken all historical records. Since fiscal year 2022, there have already been more than 200,000 detainees. And a fraction of those, about 6,000, have been returned on these types of flights.

In theory, this type of express expulsions would end on May 11, when Title 42 expires. The US has said, however, that it will use “expedited removal” to remove illegal arrivals.

These deportations would already be done under legal standards, but the US will continue to need the countries of origin to receive the returnees without delay. And these are issues that are currently being negotiated between the authorities of both countries.

What is surprising, and was seen in the US as an act of hostility or pressure, is that Colombia would have decided not to receive the plane or cancel the previous agreement without giving them prior notice.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

