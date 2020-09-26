During the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput Case, many types of cases are coming out openly regarding the film industry. Sushant’s death case is first embroiled in a case of suicide, followed by groupism, nepotism, bullying of capable talent, gangism and all other things, which the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) is trying to solve. .

The NCB continuously joined many other stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kpaoor, Rakul Preet Singh and worked with them managers, directors, producers and others Asking people. Today in mumbai

In this case, actress Kangana Ranaut has attacked many Bollywood stars and expressed her opinion. In this war of words, she got entangled with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey and BMC and in the face of this Tu-Tu, Main-I, the BMC kept an eye on her office , Which was broken as being illegal.

Kangana made several tweets continuously for several days, on which Anurag Kashyap also tried to tweet them. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual exploitation by an actress, and #MeToo’s discussion in Bollywood resumed. Overall, reading the headlines about Bollywood these days, it seems that all the wrong things around the world happen in Bollywood.

Today’s atmosphere regarding Bollywood has broken the morale of the people. Does the film industry not love outsiders? Aren’t women safe about their work here? Does the use of narcotic drugs here reflect your ability? The film industry is in the dock of many types of accusations today. While answering all these questions, well-known director Vishal Bhardwaj has said a big thing.

Negative things happening in Bollywood are nonsense

Director, producer, singer, music director and writer Vishal Bharadwaj, who arrived as a guest at the Screen Writers Association’s virtual press conference, was asked what is your opinion on the toxic culture and poisonous behavior in Bollywood these days? In response, Vishal says, ‘This is a nonsense made by people. All these things (drugs, nepotism, gangism, groupism, bullying, sexual abuse Me Too or other negative things related to Bollywood are going on nowadays). Our film industry is like a family.

I never felt myself an outsider

‘I’ve never felt myself an outsider in Bollywood. As much brotherly fodder as I have felt in the film industry, hardly any such feeling would happen in any other profession.

The film industry is very beautiful, there is a lot of love among themselves.

‘Bollywood has absolutely family feel, now you will not get any more emotional support in any other work culture. We give each other love, respect and belonging. I think the film industry is very beautiful, where there is a lot of love among themselves.

There is no toxic culture of any kind.

‘There is no toxic culture of any kind. Because here you can become an over-night clown and star, so there is also a steak, where the steak is high, there is the same price.

The lottery that is talent is definitely in Bollywood

‘Your luck in Bollywood opens like a lottery system, this lottery is such that where the whole preparation has to come with education and education, maybe you will get a lottery one day. The lottery which is talent, seems to be in the film industry, whether it is from a film family or a non-film family. According to me, all these things are happening, all is nonsense.

Why is Bollywood being maligned and ruined by everyone

‘Nowadays all this is being wasted, why is it being done, what is happening, why is it known to all. Please forgive us, leave us in our state, we are all very good people. When the shooting of a film ends, the entire unit feels very sad to be separated from each other. I never felt outside here. This industry has given me a lot of love.